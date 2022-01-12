The No. 6 seed New England Patriots (10-7) and No. 3 seed Buffalo Bills (11-6) will face off against each other in the second game of Super Wild Card weekend on Saturday at 8:15 p.m. ET on CBS.

These two AFC East rivals split their season series, with each team winning a game on each others’ turf. In their last meeting in Week 16, the Bills defeated the Patriots 33-21 at Foxboro. But when they played a couple of weeks prior in Orchard Park, NY, the Patriots escaped with a 14-10 win over the Bills.

Buffalo is currently 3.5-point favorites and -190 on the moneyline, according to DraftKings Sportsbook. The total for this playoff game is sitting at O/U 42.5.

When is the Patriots-Bills Wild Card game?

Date: Saturday, January 15th

Game time: 8:15 p.m. ET

Where: Highmark Stadium, Buffalo, NY

TV channel: CBS

Live stream: CBS Live TV, Paramount+ app on iOS and Google Play