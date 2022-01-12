 clock menu more-arrow no yes

When is the Patriots-Bills Wild Card game?

We take a look at the schedule as the New England Patriots travel to face the Buffalo Bills in Super Wild Card Weekend.

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) tries to break free from New England Patriots outside linebacker Matt Judon (9) in the third quarter at Highmark Stadium. Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 6 seed New England Patriots (10-7) and No. 3 seed Buffalo Bills (11-6) will face off against each other in the second game of Super Wild Card weekend on Saturday at 8:15 p.m. ET on CBS.

These two AFC East rivals split their season series, with each team winning a game on each others’ turf. In their last meeting in Week 16, the Bills defeated the Patriots 33-21 at Foxboro. But when they played a couple of weeks prior in Orchard Park, NY, the Patriots escaped with a 14-10 win over the Bills.

Buffalo is currently 3.5-point favorites and -190 on the moneyline, according to DraftKings Sportsbook. The total for this playoff game is sitting at O/U 42.5.

Date: Saturday, January 15th
Game time: 8:15 p.m. ET
Where: Highmark Stadium, Buffalo, NY
TV channel: CBS
Live stream: CBS Live TV, Paramount+ app on iOS and Google Play

