The No. 7 seed Philadelphia Eagles (9-8) and No. 2 seed Tampa Bay Buccaneers (13-4) will face off against each other in Super Wildcard weekend on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET on FOX.

These two squads played each other in Week 6 of the regular season, where the Buccaneers defeated the Eagles 28-22 at Lincoln Financial Field. Tom Brady completed 34-of-42 passes for 297 yards, two touchdowns, and an interception.

Meanwhile, Jalen Hurts had 159 total yards and three touchdowns. His lone touchdown pass went to tight end Zach Ertz, who had four receptions (six targets) for 29 yards. The Bucs are 8.5-point favorites and -380 on the moneyline, per DraftKings Sportsbook. The total for this playoff game is sitting at O/U 49.

When is the Eagles-Bucs Wild Card game?

Date: Sunday, January 16th

Game time: 1:00 p.m. ET

Where: Raymond James Stadium in Tampa Bay, Florida

TV channel: FOX

Live stream: FOX Live, FOX Sports App