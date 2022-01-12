 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

When is the 49ers-Cowboys Wild Card game?

We take a look at the schedule as the San Francisco 49ers travel to face the Dallas Cowboys in Super Wild Card Weekend.

By Jovan C. Alford

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) passes the ball under pressure from Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Raequan Williams (61) and Eagles defensive end Ryan Kerrigan (90) during the second quarter at Lincoln Financial Field. Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 6 seed San Francisco 49ers (10-7) and No. 3 seed Dallas Cowboys (12-5) will face off against each other in the second Super Wild Card weekend on Sunday at 4:30 p.m. ET on CBS and Nickelodeon.

The Niners, who made the playoffs in the final week of the season, have played well on the road with a record of 6-3. As for the Cowboys, they are 5-3 at Jerry World this season, but have lost two out of their last three home games. Dallas is currently three-point favorites and -160 on the moneyline, according to DraftKings Sportsbook. The total for this playoff game is sitting at O/U 50.5.

When is the 49ers-Cowboys Wild Card game?

Date: Sunday, January 16th
Game time: 4:30 p.m. ET
Where: AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas
TV channel: CBS, Nickelodeon
Live stream: CBS Live TV, Paramount+ app on iOS and Google Play

In This Stream

Everything you need to know for 49ers vs. Cowboys in the NFC Wild Card round

View all 12 stories

More From DraftKings Nation