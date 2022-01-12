The No. 6 seed San Francisco 49ers (10-7) and No. 3 seed Dallas Cowboys (12-5) will face off against each other in the second Super Wild Card weekend on Sunday at 4:30 p.m. ET on CBS and Nickelodeon.

The Niners, who made the playoffs in the final week of the season, have played well on the road with a record of 6-3. As for the Cowboys, they are 5-3 at Jerry World this season, but have lost two out of their last three home games. Dallas is currently three-point favorites and -160 on the moneyline, according to DraftKings Sportsbook. The total for this playoff game is sitting at O/U 50.5.

When is the 49ers-Cowboys Wild Card game?

Date: Sunday, January 16th

Game time: 4:30 p.m. ET

Where: AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas

TV channel: CBS, Nickelodeon

Live stream: CBS Live TV, Paramount+ app on iOS and Google Play