The No. 7 seed Pittsburgh Steelers (9-7-1) and No. 2 seed Kansas City Chiefs (12-5) will face off against each other in the last Super Wild Card game for Sunday at 8:15 p.m. ET on NBC.

These two squads played each other in Week 16 of the regular season, where the Chiefs won 36-10 over the Steelers. Patrick Mahomes shredded Pittsburgh’s defense to the tune of 23-of-30 passing for 258 yards and three touchdowns. Two of his touchdown passes went to wide receiver Byron Pringle, who had six receptions (seven targets) for 75 yards. Kansas City is currently 12.5-point favorites and -650 on the moneyline, according to DraftKings Sportsbook. The total for this playoff game is sitting at O/U 46.

When is the Steelers-Chiefs Wild Card game?

Date: Sunday, January 16th

Game time: 8:15 p.m. ET

Where: Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri

TV channel: NBC

Live stream: NBC Live Stream, NBC app, Peacock, Peacock App