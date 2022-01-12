 clock menu more-arrow no yes

When is the Cardinals-Rams Wild Card game?

We take a look at the schedule as the Arizona Cardinals travel to face the LA Rams in Super Wild Card Weekend.

By Jovan C. Alford

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) celebrates a touchdown against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 5 seed Arizona Cardinals (11-6) and No. 4 seed Los Angeles Rams (12-5) will face off against each other in the last game of Super Wild Card weekend on Monday at 8:15 p.m. ET on ESPN/ABC.

These two NFC West squads split the regular season series, with each squad winning on each others’ home field. The last time they played in Week 14, the Rams went on the road and defeated the Cardinals 30-23. Matthew Stafford completed 23-of-30 passes for 287 yards and three touchdowns in the win. Meanwhile, Kyler Murray had 444 yards of total offense and two interceptions.

Los Angeles is currently 3.5-point favorites and -190 on the moneyline, per DraftKings Sportsbook. The total for this playoff game is sitting at O/U 49.

When is the Cardinals-Rams Wild Card game?

Date: Monday, January 17th
Game time: 8:15 p.m. ET
Where: SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California
TV channel: ABC, ESPN, ESPN2
Live stream: ABC, WatchESPN, ESPN app

