James Harden, Jimmy Butler, Kyrie Irving headline NBA injury report for Wednesday, Jan. 12

It’s loaded Wednesday slate in the association, and that comes with a loaded injury report. The nine-game slate features some intriguing matchups but none are bigger than the Nets and Bulls squaring off at the top of the East. After a quiet injury report Tuesday, Wednesday’s list features some of the game’s biggest starts. Here’s a look at the injury report for January 12.

NBA Injury Report: January 12

Marcus Smart (thigh) doubtful

Payton Pritchard (protocols) questionable

Smart suffered the injury a few days ago but was considering returning to the game at the time. It turns out the injury was a bigger setback. Pritchard is questionable due to protocols. With Smart and Pritchard potentially out, look for Dennis Smith and Josh Richardson to be good value plays in fantasy and DFS lineups.

Malcolm Brogdon (Achilles) questionable

Caris LeVert (conditioning) questionable

Brogdon and LeVert remain questionable, although the latter is more likely to clear the conditioning hurdle. Chris Duarte has been a strong value play all season and will likely see additional ball-handling duties in this game.

Kelly Oubre (protocols) TBD

Oubre was recently put in the league’s protocols, so he’s likely out. Miles Bridges, PJ Washington and Gordon Hayward will get more playing time to absorb Oubre’s minutes.

Seth Curry (ankle) questionable

Shake Milton (back) OUT

Milton is out, while Curry is questionable with an ankle injury. Tyrese Maxey is off the injury report, so the point guard is good to go and will be a value play. Guys like Georges Niang and Furkan Korkmaz will be the main beneficiaries if Curry is ruled out.

Mo Bamba (toe) questionable

Wendell Carter Jr. (hamstring) game-time decision

The Magic could be down a few players in the frontcourt. If both Bamba and Carter Jr. are ruled out, fantasy and DFS players should look for Mo Wagner and Robin Lopez as fallback options.

Bradley Beal (protocols) TBD

Beal entered protocols Tuesday and is unlikely to test out for Wednesday’s game, even though the shooting guard is reportedly now vaccinated.

Jimmy Butler (ankle) OUT

KZ Okpala (wrist) OUT

Butler and Okpala are both out, so that means Tyler Herro and Duncan Robinson are once again the major plays in fantasy and DFS contests.

De’Andre Hunter (wrist) questionable)

Clint Capela (ankle) doubtful

Cam Reddish (ankle) questionable

Sharife Cooper (thumb) questionable

Hunter could return after a long absence and would get a nice boost if Reddish gets ruled out. Capela is unlikely to play, so John Collins is a strong play against a Heat team which is soft in the interior with Bam Adebayo out.

Kristaps Porzingis (protocols) TBD

Porzingis will relish the chance to go against his former team if he does clear protocols. If he’s out, Maxi Kleber and Dwight Powell will be in line for more minutes.

Kemba Walker (knee) questionable

Nerlens Noel (protocols) questionable

Evan Fournier (thigh) questionable

Walker, Fournier and Noel represent a strong contingent of New York’s rotation. Of the three, Fournier is most likely to play after being able to suit up earlier in the week.

Alperen Sengun (ankle) questionable

Sengun was going to re-evaluated this week, so the designation is a sign he could be close to returning. Christian Wood and Kevin Porter Jr. remain the best fantasy options on this Houston team.

Derrick White (protocols) TBD

Keldon Johnson (protocols) TBD

Devin Vassell (protocols) TBD

With a handful of Spurs rotation players still in protocols, Dejounte Murray and Lonnie Walker continue to represent great value plays in fantasy and DFS lineups.

Rudy Gobert (protocols) TBD

Joe Ingles (conditioning) questionable

Ingles is out of protocols and could play, while Gobert is probably still out. Bojan Bogdanovic, Donovan Mitchell and Jordan Clarkson remain the most reliable options on this team from a fantasy and DFS standpoint.

James Harden (knee) questionable

Kyrie Irving (ankle) questionable

Nic Claxton (hamstring) questionable

Harden and Irving are both questionable, which means Kevin Durant is likely going to have a big role in this game. Patty Mills and Cam Thomas are great backup options in case Harden and/or Irving cannot play. With Claxton’s status in doubt, look for Blake Griffin to be a strong value play.

Alex Caruso (protocols) TBD

Caruso is close to being cleared. Ayo Dosunmu has carved out a role for himself and remains a great play even if Caruso returns. Coby White is also a nice pickup, although he does have some inconsistencies and that can lead to underwhelming showings from time to time.

LeBron James (abdominal) probable

Russell Westbrook (illness) expected to play

James being listed on the injury report is a formality. Westbrook is dealing with a non-COVID illness and did make the trip to Sacramento with the team, so he is expected to play. Outside of these two stars, Malik Monk and Carmelo Anthony are good fantasy/DFS options.