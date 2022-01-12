How the public is betting the Raiders vs. Bengals in the AFC Wild Card round

We’ve got a rematch on our hands in the AFC Wild Card round between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Las Vegas Raiders. The first time these teams met the game wasn’t particularly close, with a big Cincinnati win, and both teams have shown improvement even since then.

So where are sports bettors going as we get closer to game time? Let’s take a look. All odds and info were provided by DraftKings Sportsbook.

Point Spread

Bengals -5, 71% of the handle and 62% of bets

Is the public right?

The first time these two squads met back in Week 11, the Bengals won by a score of 32-13. The Raiders have certainly improved a great deal since then, but so has Cincy. Joe Burrow and Ja’Marr Chase have been dominant recently. Joe Mixon controlled the previous meeting on the ground getting two scores and well over 100 yards.

Vegas has a weak run defense, so expect a big game from Mixon and the Bengals to cover.

Over/Under

Line: 49.5, 52% of the handle is on the under while and 72% of the bets are on the over

Is the public right?

The Bengals offense has been riding high in recent weeks, scoring an average of 37.5 points in the last two weeks where all the starters have suited up. They ran up the score pretty big in the previous meeting too.

Vegas has seen its offense take a leap as well, scoring an average of 29 points per game over the final two win or go home weeks before the playoffs. With both units clicking at the right time, the over should hit.

Moneyline

Bengals -225 (64% of handle, 68% of bets), Raiders +185 (36% of handle, 32% of bets)

Is the public right?

Vegas had to fight down to the very last second of the season to earn a spot in the playoffs, while the Bengals sat their studs in the final week. They’ll also be playing in the elements, which doesn't bode well for a dome team from Vegas.

Plus, Cincy is just a better team. The public is dead on here.

