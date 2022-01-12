How the public is betting the Steelers vs. Chiefs in the AFC Wild Card round

The NFL’s Wild Card Weekend kicks off the Playoffs and there should be a ton of good, close and competitive games.

However, the meeting between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs seems to be one of the easiest games of the whole weekend to bet on. So where are sports bettors going as we get closer to game time? Let’s take a look. All odds and info were provided by DraftKings Sportsbook.

Point Spread

Kansas City -12.5: 69% of the handle and 52% of bets on KC

Is the public right?

These two teams met earlier this season and the Chiefs came away with a big 36-10 win. It wasn’t like it was an early-season game and Pittsburgh has improved dramatically since then, it was just three weeks ago.

12.5 seems like a heavy spread, but it’s less than half of the margin KC beat the Steelers by before. That offense finally caught up to its defense in the second half of the season and has been on fire ever since. The Steelers had to squeak into the playoffs by beating a depleted Baltimore squad in overtime and hoping the Raiders and Chargers didn’t tie.

Over/Under

Line: 46 — 43% of the handle and 68% of the bets are on the over

Is the public right?

The Chiefs have scored 30 or more points in four of their last five games. The lone game they failed to eclipse the 30 point mark they were just off it, finishing the game with 28. The Steelers on the other hand have been very very bad on offense this season. They’ve only scored more than 17 points against a playoff team once, in their Week 1 win over the Buffalo Bills.

The Chiefs are going to put up numbers, but Pittsburgh is going to struggle against a really good KC defense. Honestly, I’d stay away from this one unless you think the Chiefs can hit 46 on their own.

Moneyline

Chiefs -630 (77% of handle, 80% of bets), Steelers +450 (23% of handle, 20% of bets)

Is the public right?

Yeah, this is an easy one. Kansas City finished the season by winning nine of their final 10 games, most of which came in dominant fashion. Their lone loss was close too.

Pittsburgh on the other hand hasn’t won more than two games in a row since Weeks 5-9 this season. They’ve only beaten two playoff teams all season compared to six from Kansas City.

It’s going to be an ugly send-off for Big Ben, folks. KC wins big.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.