How the public is betting the 49ers vs. Cowboys in the NFC Wild Card round

The Dallas Cowboys kickoff what they hope will be a run to the Lombardi Trophy on Sunday afternoon when they welcome in the San Francisco 49ers to Jerry World.

So where are sports bettors going as we get closer to game time? Let’s take a look. All odds and info were provided by DraftKings Sportsbook.

Point Spread

Cowboys -3: 56% of the handle, 56% of bets on Dallas

Is the public right?

This is closer than I imagined it would be. The Cowboys have been one of the most dominant teams in the NFL this season. They boast the top offense in the league and have the seventh-ranked defense.

The 49ers have finished the season strong, though after a lackluster start. They’ve won four of their final five games and are doing a stellar job on defense. The unit has allowed an average of just 16 points per game during the final month of the regular season and they’ve faced some pretty good offenses in that span too.

Still, the Cowboys' offense is just different when it's fully healthy, eclipsing the 50 point mark in two of the final three weeks of the season. Dallas should cover this one in the end.

Over/Under

Line: 50.5 — 61% of handle and 73% of the bets are on the over

Is the public right?

This is a pretty obvious one. Not too sure why the line isn’t higher. The Cowboys have hit this point total by themselves twice in the last month. They’ve scored over 40 points five times this season and have been in the high 30s on several occasions.

As long as the 49ers' offense can put up a couple of scores, the over should hit with ease.

Moneyline

Cowboys -165 (54% of handle and 56% of bets), 49ers +145 (46% of handle and 44% of bets)

Is the public right?

Dallas is favored here but it’s not by a ton. It’s probably because the Niners have won seven of their final nine games heading into this one, including an OT upset of the Rams to cap off the regular season. The San Fran defense has also been brilliant recently.

But when the Cowboys' offense is on, nobody can touch them. That happens again Saturday.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.