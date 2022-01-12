Australian Open draw 2022: Date, time, how to live stream, what men’s bracket will look like

The 2022 Australian Open gets underway next Monday, January 17, but in the meantime, the formal men’s draw takes place Thursday in Melbourne, Australia. The qualifying rounds are wrapping up to finalize the full field of tennis players. After that, the men’s bracket will be unveiled and we’ll have a slightly better idea of whether or not No. 1 seed Novak Djokovic is actually playing.

The draw will take place on Thursday, and one report has it happening at 3 p.m. local time. That would be 11 p.m. ET in the United States. The tournament website does not include that time as of this article publishing, but it makes sense given that qualifying matches will be wrapping on Thursday before the draw.

The draw will air on the tournament website and also at the Australian Open Facebook page. The full bracket will be unveiled at that point, including which seeded players will potentially face their first seeded opponent in the round of 16 vs. the quarterfinals.

We still don’t know Novak Djokovic’s official status for the tournament. He won an appeal to remain in Australia, but the country’s Immigration Minister retains the power to deport him and is still considering the possibility.

In the meantime, here are the 32 seeded players for the men’s tournament, along with their odds to win at DraftKings Sportsbook.

1. Novak Djokovic (SRB): +140

2. Daniil Medvedev (RUS): +225

3. Alexander Zverev (GER): +380

4. Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE): +3000

5. Andrey Rublev (RUS): +3000

6. Rafael Nadal (ESP): +1100

7. Matteo Berrettini (ITA): +3500

8. Casper Ruud (NOR): +5000

9. Felix Auger-Aliassime (CAN): +4000

10. Hubert Hurkacz (POL): +5000

11. Jannik Sinner (ITA): +2500

12. Cameron Norrie (GBR): +5000

13. Diego Schwartzman (ARG): +13000

14. Denis Shapovalov (CAN): +10000

15. Roberto Bautista Agut (ESP): +8000

16. Cristian Garin (CHI): +40000

17. Gael Monfils (FRA): +20000

18. Aslan Karatsev (RUS): +10000

19. Pablo Carreno Busta (ESP): +10000

20. Taylor Fritz (USA): +15000

21. Nikoloz Basilashvili (GEO): +8000

22. John Isner (USA): +15000

23. Reilly Opelka (USA): OTB

24. Daniel Evans (GBR): +10000

25. Lorenzo Sonego (ITA): +13000

26. Grigor Dimitrov (BUL): +20000

27. Marin Cilic (CRO): +15000

28. Karen Khachanov (RUS): +10000

29. Ugo Humbert (FRA): +8000

30. Lloyd Harris (RSA): +20000

31. Carlos Alcaraz (ESP): +4000

32. Alex de Minaur (AUS): +10000