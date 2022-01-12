Australian Open draw 2022: Date, time, how to live stream, what women’s bracket will look like

The 2022 Australian Open gets underway on Monday, January 17, and this coming Thursday brings the official women’s draw for the tournament. The qualifying stage wraps up Thursday morning in Melbourne, which will finalize the full field of women playing in the tournament.

The women/s draw will take place on Thursday, and one report has it happening at 3 p.m. local time. That would be 11 p.m. ET in the United States. The tournament website does not include that time as of this article publishing, but it makes sense given that qualifying matches will be wrapping on Thursday before the draw.

The draw will air on the tournament website and also at the Australian Open Facebook page. The full bracket will be unveiled at that point, which will give us a handle on which seeded players have the easier draw, and which will see a seeded player sooner than later.

We still don’t know Naomi Osaka’s official status for the tournament. She withdrew from a warmup tournament earlier this week, dealing with some body shock after her recent break from the game. She has gone on to win Grand Slams after withdrawing from warm-ups, so we’ll wait and see what decision she makes.

In the meantime, here are the 32 seeded players for the wmen’s tournament, along with their odds to win at DraftKings Sportsbook.

1. Ashleigh Barty (AUS): +275

2. Aryna Sabalenka (BLR): +1800

3. Garbiñe Muguruza (ESP): +1000

4. Barbora Krejcikova (CZE): +2000

5. Maria Sakkari (GRE): +2500

6. Anett Kontaveit (EST): +1400

7. Iga Swiatek (POL): +1200

8. Paula Badosa (ESP): +1600

9. Ons Jabeur (TUN): +4000

10. Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova (RUS): +3000

11. Sofia Kenin (USA): +5000

12. Elena Rybakina (KAZ): +1600

13. Naomi Osaka (JPN): +500

14. Simona Halep (ROU): +1200

15. Elina Svitolina (UKR): +4000

16. Angelique Kerber (GER): +4500

17. Emma Raducanu (GBR): +2500

18. Coco Gauff (USA): +2500

19. Elise Mertens (BEL): +5000

20. Petra Kvitova (CZE): +5000

21. Jessica Pegula (USA): +6000

22. Belinda Bencic (SUI): +3000

23. Leylah Fernandez (CAN): +3000

24. Victoria Azarenka (BLR): +3000

25. Daria Kasatkina (RUS): +5000

26. Jelena Ostapenko (LAT): +8000

27. Danielle Collins (USA): +4000

28. Veronika Kudermetova (RUS): OTB

29. Tamara Zidansek (SLO): +15000

30. Camila Giorgi (ITA): +5000

31. Marketa Vondrousova (CZE): +5000

32. Sara Sorribes Tormo (ESP): +20000