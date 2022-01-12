Gio Bernard designated to return from I.R. for the Wild Card round

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have designated running back Giovani Bernard to return from injured reserve, per ESPN’s Jenna Laine. It appears like he is close to returning and could be ready to go in the wild card round. Bernard has been out with an MCL and hip issue over the last five weeks, but has been seen on the practice field over the last two weeks.

The Buccaneers have brought on Le’Veon Bell and Ke’Shawn Vaughn has looked good in an increased role, while Leonard Fournette should return this week. All of these injuries have made it tough to know who will back up Fournette this week with Ronald Jones out.

Fantasy football implications

For fantasy and DFS purposes, we really can’t rely on anyone other than Fournette as long as he can return this week. If he ends up being unable to play, Vaughn appears to be best suited to get the lead role, but Bell and Bernard would be involved as receivers.