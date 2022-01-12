Aaron Jones practicing Wednesday during Packers’ bye week

The Green Bay Packers have secured the No. 1 seed in the NFC, which comes with the lone bye in the conference due to the expanded playoff field. Packers running back Aaron Jones, who missed the team’s Week 18 contest against the Detroit Lions, was on the practice field Wednesday as the Packers keep preparations going during the bye week.

Aaron Jones (knee) and De’Vondre Campbell (elbow) practiced today. Neither #Packers starter played in a Detroit, but both were limited in practice all last week. — Ryan Wood (@ByRyanWood) January 12, 2022

Fantasy football implications

In playoff fantasy football, the upside of a player potentially playing four games instead of just three is big. However, Jones could be one of those guys managers might make an exception for. He’s a proven playoff star for Green Bay, and has a couple weeks to get fully healthy and up to speed. A.J. Dillon has emerged as a strong complement in the backfield, but the Packers are going to have Jones out there in the key situations. Look for him to be a big factor in Green Bay’s playoff run.