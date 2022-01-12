Aaron Rodgers practicing on Wednesday during Wild Card bye week

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers was practicing on Wednesday, which is the first time he’s been out there on a Wednesday in over a month. Rodgers hadn’t shown any ill effects of his broken pinky toe over this last month, as he likely ran away with the MVP award, but there is no doubt he is healthier than ever with this practice report.

Rodgers even played a full half in Week 18 when the team already had the No. 1 seed wrapped up, so there really is no worry about his health at this point.

In the regular season, Rodgers completed 68.9 percent of his passes for 4,115 yards, 37 touchdowns and just four interceptions. There really is little doubt that he will win his fourth MVP award and his second in the last two seasons. A second Super Bowl for the Packers and Rodgers is also on the table, as they are the favorites going into the post-season.