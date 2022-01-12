Nick Sirianni says Jalen Hurts feels pretty good heading into Wild Card round

Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni told reporters on Wednesday that starting quarterback Jalen Hurts is feeling pretty good, per ESPN’s Tim McManus. Sirianni added that Hurts not playing last week against Dallas helped his ankle get closer to 100 percent.

Fantasy football implications

The Eagles will need Hurts to be at full-strength when they head down to Florida to play the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Sunday afternoon. Hurts, along with the rest of the starters did not play in the Eagles’ regular season finale last week against the Cowboys.

The second-year quarterback has played solid football down the stretch, which played a part in the Eagles clinching one of three wild card spots in the NFC. In his last six games, Hurts completed 61% of his passes for 1,163 yards, five touchdowns and five interceptions.

While the five interceptions and one loss fumble may be a sight for sore eyes, Hurts also had 290 yards on the ground and five touchdowns. Against the Football Team in Week 17, the former Oklahoma standout used his legs to pick up first downs and create plays. If the Eagles want to pull that upset, they’ll need their running game with Hurts to kick it into high gear.