Ronald Jones doubtful to play in Wild Card round, per Bucs coach Bruce Arians

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers head into the wild-card game against the Philadelphia Eagles with several injury concerns. Among those is running back Ronald Jones, who tweaked his ankle in a Week 17 win over the Jets and didn’t play in the finale against the Panthers. Jones is officially doubtful to play in Sunday’s game, per head coach Bruce Arians.

Fantasy football implications

With Leonard Fournette back in the mix, Jones was going to a see a severe reduction in his role. For managers who participate in playoff fantasy football, Jones was not going to a highly valued player with Fournette returning. The USC product has failed to really emerge in his young NFL career and this injury is another hurdle for him to climb. When he is healthy, Jones does see some goal-line touches and that could have some value in later rounds. However, he’s not a strong play for the wild-card game.