James Conner “day-to-day” with ribs injury for Wild Card round

Arizona Cardinals running back James Conner is considered “day-to-day” with ribs injuries, per Dana Scott. Conner dealt with a heel injury over the last couple weeks, but was able to play in Week 18. IN their Week 18 game, he was unable to finish due to the ribs injury. The good news is that head coach Kliff Kingsbury says that he will test out his injury on Thursday.

His running mate, Chase Edmonds, missed last week’s game, but will also test out his toe and ribs injury as well. With Edmonds dealing with injuries for much of the season, Conner has seen the lead role on numerous occasions, but even when he was sharing time with Edmonds, he was finding the end zone.

In the season, Conner has 202 carries for 752 yards and 15 touchdowns. His 3.7 yards per carry isn’t great, but the man has a nose for the end zone and is trusted around the goal line.

Fantasy football implications

If one of Conner or Edmonds is unable to go, the other will be an automatic play as the lead back, but if both are playing, it becomes trickier, but Conner’s touchdown upside gives him an edge.