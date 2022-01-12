Chase Edmonds considered day-to-day ahead of Wild Card round vs. Rams

The Arizona Cardinals enter the playoffs dealing with a lot of injuries to key players, and that’s no different for their backfield. According to head coach Kliff Kingsbury, running backs Chase Edmonds, James Conner and Jonathan Ward are all considered day-to-day as they deal with injuries. It’ll be interesting to see how this backfield shapes up ahead of the game against the Los Angeles Rams Monday.

Fantasy football implications

Edmonds has been a solid fantasy producer between the 20s in both the rushing and receiving game. He’s seen Conner take most of the redzone touches, which has resulted in his fantasy value dropping significantly over the course of the season. The running back is dealing with injuries to his ribs and toe, so there are a few ailments to overcome here before he can suit up against the Rams. From a playoff fantasy perspective, Edmonds represents a decent flex option given his volume.