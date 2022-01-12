 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Cardinals hope J.J. Watt will practice this week for Wild Card round

We break down the news that Watt could return to practice, and what it means for the Wild Card round of the 2022 NFL Playoffs.

By DKNation Staff
Los Angeles Rams v Arizona Cardinals
JJ Watt of the Arizona Cardinals looks on from the sidelines against the Los Angeles Rams at State Farm Stadium on December 13, 2021 in Glendale, Arizona.
Photo by Norm Hall/Getty Images

The Arizona Cardinals will face off against the Los Angeles Rams for the third time this season, with this contest in the wild-card round of the playoffs carrying the highest stakes. The Cardinals will be without star receiver DeAndre Hopkins, but it looks like the team could be getting J.J. Watt back for the contest.

Fantasy football implications

Arizona’s defense has been solid this season, and Watt has declined significantly due to age and injuries over the last few years. However, he’s still a veteran with playoff experience and is capable of disrupting LA’s passing game. If Watt can get through practice this week and play even on a situational basis, he’ll be a big help for Arizona. The Cardinals struggled to contain the Rams in the second matchup between the teams, so Watt’s presence could only have a positive effect on Arizona in this wild-card contest. Let’s see if the veteran can suit up.

