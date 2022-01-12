Cardinals hope J.J. Watt will practice this week for Wild Card round

The Arizona Cardinals will face off against the Los Angeles Rams for the third time this season, with this contest in the wild-card round of the playoffs carrying the highest stakes. The Cardinals will be without star receiver DeAndre Hopkins, but it looks like the team could be getting J.J. Watt back for the contest.

Kliff Kingsbury confirms to LA media that WR DeAndre Hopkins will not be ready to return from knee surgery vs the Rams, but the Cardinals hope to get JJ Watt into practice this week to see whether he could return Monday night. — Greg Beacham (@gregbeacham) January 12, 2022

Fantasy football implications

Arizona’s defense has been solid this season, and Watt has declined significantly due to age and injuries over the last few years. However, he’s still a veteran with playoff experience and is capable of disrupting LA’s passing game. If Watt can get through practice this week and play even on a situational basis, he’ll be a big help for Arizona. The Cardinals struggled to contain the Rams in the second matchup between the teams, so Watt’s presence could only have a positive effect on Arizona in this wild-card contest. Let’s see if the veteran can suit up.