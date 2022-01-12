 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Tony Pollard is a full participant in practice ahead of Wild Card round vs. 49ers

We break down the news that Pollard practiced in a full capacity.

By Chet Gresham
Dallas Cowboys Training Camp
Running back Tony Pollard of the Dallas Cowboys jogs on the field during practice at River Ridge Complex on August 3, 2021 in Oxnard, California.
Photo by Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images

The Dallas Cowboys appear to be getting a key weapon back in their offense. Running back Tony Pollard, who was nursing a foot injury, was a full participant in Wednesday’s practice ahead of the team’s wild-card game against the San Francisco 49ers. Pollard has taken on a bigger role this season for Dallas and is looking like he’s back to 100 percent.

Fantasy football implications

Pollard sees a similar number of touches as Ezekiel Elliott, so he could represent a nice secondary fantasy play when it comes to the postseason. The Cowboys will be favored in this game as the home team, but Elliott is likely still dealing with some injury issues after basically playing through them. Pollard is likely to see significant touches, especially in passing situations. The running back is getting enough volume to justify using him as a flex or RB2 option for postseason fantasy football lineups.

