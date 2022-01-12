Tee Higgins limited Wednesday with foot injury ahead of Wild Card round

The Cincinnati Bengals will be in the playoffs after finishing last in the AFC North in 2020, winning the division this season behind Joe Burrow’s commanding year. The Bengals play the Las Vegas Raiders in the wild-card round and hope to have their key players suiting up for this game. One of those players is wide receiver Tee Higgins, who is dealing with a foot injury and was limited in practice Wednesday.

Tee Higgins with a surprise limited with a foot. Everything else good news for Bengals. pic.twitter.com/PD5Z6dp7We — Paul Dehner Jr. (@pauldehnerjr) January 12, 2022

Fantasy football implications

Higgins had issues with leg injuries earlier in the season, so this is not a surprise after weeks of potential aggravation. The receiver may have taken a backseat to Ja’Marr Chase in the headlines, but his production has been on par with the LSU rookie of late. If Higgins continues to be limited, look for Tyler Boyd as a potential replacement option in playoff fantasy football. If Higgins does suit up, he represents a great play as an alternative to Chase without much of a dip in production.