Miles Sanders gets in limited practice on Wednesday for Wild Card round

Philadelphia Eagles running back Miles Sanders was limited in practice Wednesday with a hand injury, per Dave Zangaro. The Eagles went through a walkthrough ahead of Sunday’s wild card game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Fantasy football implications

Sanders has missed the last two games due to a fractured hand that he suffered in Week 16 against the New York Giants. In that game, the former Penn State standout had 45 yards on seven carries, along with a three-yard reception.

The 24-year-old running back will likely start on Sunday against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with Jordan Howard as the No. 2 running back. Before getting hurt in Week 16, Sanders had back-to-back 100-yard rushing games. The Eagles will need Sanders, Howard, Boston Scott, and Kenneth Gainwell to be effective against one of the tougher run defenses. Scott played well in Week 17 against the Football Team, while Gainwell shined in the regular-season finale as the team’s lead back.