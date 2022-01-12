Jakobi Meyers gets in limited practice on Wednesday for Wild Card round

New England Patriots wide receiver Jakobi Meyers was limited in practice on Wednesday with a thigh injury, per Jim McBride of the Boston Globe. Meyers has been dealing with the injury for the last couple of weeks.

Fantasy football implications

Despite being limited in practice over the last two days, we should still expect to see Meyers play in Saturday night’s playoff game against the Bills. Meyers was limited in practicer with the thigh, but still ended up playing in last week’s regular-season finale against the Miami Dolphins.

In that game, the 25-year-old wide receiver produced four receptions (eight targets) for 70 yards. Meyers will play a significant role in the Patriots’ passing offense as he one of rookie QB Mac Jones’ top targets. In two games this season against Buffalo, the 6-foot-2 receiver had six receptions (eight targets) for 59 yards. However, if Meyers is limited in any way, we should see N’Keal Harry and veteran Nelson Agholor receive some extra snaps.