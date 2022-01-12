49ers OT Trent Williams not practicing on Wednesday for Wild Card round

San Francisco 49ers left tackle Trent Williams won’t practice on Wednesday, per Matt Maiocco. Head coach Kyle Shanahan still hopes that Williams can go despite his elbow injury, and said that “Trent is better today than he was on Sunday,” per Cam Inman.

The fact that Williams couldn’t play in a must-win game last week shows that he probably wasn’t close to a return, or he might have at least tried to play. Williams is arguably the best tackle in the league, so a less than 100% Williams is better than most of the league.

Getting Williams back would be huge for the playoffs, and facing a Cowboys team that can put up points in a hurry means the 49ers offense will need to be hitting on all cylinders.

Fantasy football implications

Williams helps the run and pass game more than any other single player on the 49ers, so his presence is huge for the offense as a whole, which includes all of their fantasy relevant players.