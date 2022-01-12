 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Ben Roethlisberger limited at Wednesday’s practice in Wild Card round

We break down the news that Roethlisberger is dealing with a pectoral/shoulder injury.

Pittsburgh Steelers v Baltimore Ravens
Quarterback Ben Roethlisberger of the Pittsburgh Steelers passes the ball against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium on January 09, 2022 in Baltimore, Maryland.
Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images

The Pittsburgh Steelers needed a win and some help to get into the postseason and they got exactly that, setting up a rematch against the Kansas City Chiefs in the wild-card round. The Steelers lost the first meeting between the two teams but have been finding a way to win some crucial games behind veteran Ben Roethlisberger. The quarterback was limited Wednesday as he continues to deal with the pectoral/shoulder injury which has hampered him throughout the season.

Fantasy football implications

Roethlisberger is clearly on his last legs as a player, although he has been able to make the big throws when needed. It’s not likely the Steelers advance past this game, so banking on Roethlisberger for playoff fantasy football is not a good choice. The veteran will likely call it a career whenever this run ends. This injury limitation won’t keep him from suiting up but he’s not in any real fantasy consideration for the postseason.

