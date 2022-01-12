When do the 2022 NFL playoffs end? When is the Super Bowl?

We’re rapidly approaching the kick off of the 2022 NFL Playoffs, and with that, Super Bowl 56 is right around the corner. As we all eagerly await news about where the Lombardi will call home in the coming year, let’s break down the NFL post-season schedule.

The playoffs close out with the AFC and NFC conference championships. Both the AFC and NFC Championships will take place on Sunday, January 30th. On the way to the conference championship games, the Packers and Titans have each secured a first-round bye and home-field advantage throughout the playoffs.

Super Bowl LVI is scheduled for Sunday, February 13th with the unofficial kickoff time set for 6:30 p.m ET. It is set to be hosted in SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California — the newest (and most expensive) stadium in the league. It boasts a massive translucent, retractable ceiling from which the monstrous oval video board, known as The Oculus, is suspended. It will make for an exciting Super Bowl venue with premium cabana seating and plenty more amenities, though the NFL has sought backup options in case there is an issue, particularly surrounding COVID-19 restrictions in the state of California.

Leading into the Wild Card round, the Green Bay Packers are favorites to win the 2022 Super Bowl over on DraftKings Sportsbook with odds at +380. They are closely followed by the Chiefs at +450 as the only two teams with odds below +500 to win Super Bowl 56. DraftKings has the Pittsburgh Steelers as the biggest underdog to win, with odds at +9000.