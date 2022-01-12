Report: Tobias Harris dealing with shoulder tendinitis, not expected to miss time

Philadelphia 76ers F Tobias Harris is not expected to miss time due to shoulder tendinitis, Yahoo Sports’ Chris Haynes reported on Wednesday afternoon. Harris underwent an MRI and it revealed the issue. The tendinitis is in Harris’ right shoulder, which could be problematic for a shooter of his volume. We’ll break down the impact of the injury on the Sixers lineup and how to approach it in fantasy basketball.

Harris isn’t expected to miss time. That doesn’t mean he’ll avoid sitting out entirely. We can only assume that Harris could sit to rest his shoulder every now and then, perhaps on back-to-back sets or long road trips. If the tendinitis begins to bother Harris, it could impact how he approaches shooting the ball, conceding more shots to teammates. You can notice from Harris’ recent games the past few weeks he isn’t taking as many 3-point shots.

Furkan Korkmaz could get some more run on the wing as a result of Harris’ issue. Korkmaz is already a more reliable outside shooter. If Harris is reluctant to take outside shots, Korkmaz would be better suited spreading the floor with Seth Curry and Tyrese Maxey while Joel Embiid is out there.