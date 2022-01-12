Report: Damian Lillard to undergo surgery for abdominal injury, out indefinitely

Portland Trail Blazers PG Damian Lillard will undergo a surgery in the near future to address the nagging abdominal injury he’s been dealing with, per ESPN’s Brian Windhorst. Lillard is expected to undergo the procedure, which is not expected to be season-ending. That will be determined at a later date.

Yahoo Sports’ Chris Haynes adds that Lillard is expected to be re-evaluated in 6-8 weeks. So at the earliest, Lillard would be able to return after a month and a half following the surgery. Chances are the Blazers will try to stay afloat and hope Lillard can return toward March or the end of the season.

Lillard has been sidelined since New Year’s Eve due to the abdominal issue, which has caused him to miss games on multiple occasions this season. Lillard is not with the Trail Blazers on their current road trip, something coach Chauncey Billups told reporters at the beginning of the week. That could be why this surgery news is coming out; Lillard is back waiting on a decision on the move.

The Blazers season keeps getting worse. Portland is 16-24 and just inside the play-in tournament line. Billups hasn’t fared well in his first season as a head coach, though the team has been in shambles. CJ McCollum has missed most of this year after his lung collapsed. McCollum hasn’t played since Dec. 4 but is in playing shape. The team is just being cautious.