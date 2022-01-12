Mike Evans limited at Wednesday’s practice ahead of Wild Card round vs. Eagles

The defending Super Bowl champions Tampa Bay Buccaneers begin their quest to repeat in the wild-card round of the playoffs against the Philadelphia Eagles, with several key players still dealing with injuries. One of those players is wide receiver Mike Evans, who was listed as a limited participant on Wednesday’s practice report with a hamstring injury.

Fantasy football implications

Evans has played through this injury, so this is likely a precautionary designation and workload for the receiver. With Chris Godwin done for the season and Antonio Brown off the team, Evans becomes Tom Brady’s top pass-catching option and will need to have a big postseason for the Bucs to get back to the Super Bowl. Look for Breshad Perriman and Tyler Johnson to be heavily involved, but Evans is the key on the outside. He’s a solid fantasy option in the postseason, but does have significant boom-or-bust potential given his role.