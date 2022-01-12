What the 2022 Australian Open men’s draw looks like after announcement

After plenty of controversy and a false start from the organizers, the 2022 Australian Open men’s draw is now complete.

The bracket does include Novak Djokovic as the No. 1 overall seed and returning champion of this event, but it is possible he won’t be allowed to compete due to the ongoing legal ramifications of his visa and status to be in Australia as a non-vaccinated visitor.

Right now Novak Djokovic is the favorite to win the event at DraftKings Sportsbook with +130 odds. He’s followed by Daniil Medvedev (+180), Alexander Zverev (+320), and Rafael Nadal (+850).

The potential quarterfinals of the event are quite interesting, as Djokovic would face No. 7 seed Matteo Berrettini, No. 3 Alexander Zverev would draw No. 6 Rafael Nadal, No. 8 Casper Ruud would face No. 4 Stefanos Tsitsipas, and No. 5 Andrey Rublev would get No. 2 Daniil Medvedev.

Here is the complete women’s draw for the 2022 Australian Open.