What the 2022 Australian Open men’s draw looks like after announcement

The Australian Open gets started on Monday, January 17. We break down the men’s draw.

By David Fucillo Updated
Novak Djokovic of Serbia plays a forehand shot during a practice session ahead of the 2022 Australian Open at Melbourne Park on January 12, 2022 in Melbourne, Australia. Photo by Darrian Traynor/Getty Images

After plenty of controversy and a false start from the organizers, the 2022 Australian Open men’s draw is now complete.

The bracket does include Novak Djokovic as the No. 1 overall seed and returning champion of this event, but it is possible he won’t be allowed to compete due to the ongoing legal ramifications of his visa and status to be in Australia as a non-vaccinated visitor.

Right now Novak Djokovic is the favorite to win the event at DraftKings Sportsbook with +130 odds. He’s followed by Daniil Medvedev (+180), Alexander Zverev (+320), and Rafael Nadal (+850).

The potential quarterfinals of the event are quite interesting, as Djokovic would face No. 7 seed Matteo Berrettini, No. 3 Alexander Zverev would draw No. 6 Rafael Nadal, No. 8 Casper Ruud would face No. 4 Stefanos Tsitsipas, and No. 5 Andrey Rublev would get No. 2 Daniil Medvedev.

Here is the complete women’s draw for the 2022 Australian Open.

Australian Open Men’s Draw

Player
Player
N. Djokovic 1
M. Kecmanovic
Qualifier
T. Paul
O. Otte
C. Tseng Wc
S. Querrey
L. Sonego 25
G. Monfils 17
F. Coria
A. Bublik
Qualifier
F. Delbonis
P. Martinez
F. Bagnis
C. Garin 16
C. Norrie 12
S. Korda
C. Moutet
L. Pouille Wc
T. Griekspoor
F. Fognini
Qualifier
P. Carreno Busta 19
C. Alcaraz 31
Qualifier
M. Fucsovics
D. Lajovic
S. Kozlov Wc
J. Vesely
B. Nakashima
M. Berrettini 7
A. Zverev 3
D. Altmaier
F. Lopez
J. Millman
Qualifier
Y. Nishioka
A. Vukic Wc
L. Harris 30
R. Opelka 23
K. Anderson
D. Koepfer
C. Taberner
H. Rune
S. Kwon
L. Djere
D. Shapovalov 14
H. Hurkacz 10
E. Gerasimov
J. Duckworth
A. Mannarino
Qualifier
M. Mcdonald
J. Munar
A. Karatsev 18
K. Khachanov 28
D. Kudla
B. Bonzi
P. Gojowczyk
Qualifier
T. Kokkinakis Wc
M. Giron
R. Nadal 6
C. Ruud 8
A. Molcan
I. Ivashka
P. Andujar
A. Seppi
K. Majchrzak
L. Musetti
A. De Minaur 32
N. Basilashvili 21
A. Murray Wc
Qualifier
P. Cuevas
S. Johnson
J. Thompson
Qualifier
J. Sinner 11
R. Bautista Agut 15
S. Travaglia
P. Kohlschreiber
M. Cecchinato
F. Tiafoe
Qualifier
Qualifier
T. Fritz 20
G. Dimitrov 26
Qualifier
B. Paire
T. Monteiro
S. Baez
A. Ramosqualifiervinolas
M. Ymer
S. Tsitsipas 4
A. Rublev 5
G. Mager
R. Carballes Baena
R. Berankis
Qualifier
Qualifier
Qualifier
M. Cilic 27
D. Evans 24
D. Goffin
A. Popyrin
A. Rinderknech
A. Davidovich Fokina
A. Bolt Wc
E. Ruusuvuori
F. Augerqualifieraliassime 9
D. Schwartzman 13
F. Krajinovic
C. O'Connell Wc
H. Gaston
Qualifier
J. Cerundolo
M. Cressy
J. Isner 22
U. Humbert 29
R. Gasquet
B. Van De Zandschulp
J. Struff
Qualifier
N. Kyrgios
H. Laaksonen
D. Medvedev 2

