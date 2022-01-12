What the 2022 Australian Open women’s draw looks like after announcement

No. 1 seed Ashleigh Barty is the favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook at +275. No. 13 seed Naomi Osaka is the second choice by the odds at +500. The defending champion Osaka, because of the bracket draw, would face Barty in the Round of 16.

There are several players still competing through second round qualifying right now in Melbourne, so while the bracket draw is complete, some of the players that will be participating still haven’t been assigned.

If the top eight seeds were to hold, Barty would face No. 5 seed Maria Sakkari in the first quarterfinal. Barbora Krejcikova as the No. 4 seed did as well as she could with the draw, as she would face No. 8 Paula Badosa. Garbiñe Muguruza is the No. 3 seed, and she would get Anett Kontaveit as the No. 6 if both players win their first four matches.

The last quarter would be No. 7 Iga Swiatek against No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka.

Here is the complete women’s draw for the 2022 Australian Open.