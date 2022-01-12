Australian Open bracket draw “canceled until further notice”

Update 12:20 a.m. If you want to follow along with the draw, this is the new link.

Update Jan. 13, 12:18 a.m. Now it appears they’re going to do the draw with Djokovic in the No. 1 seed spot, but his status to actually play the event remains in question.

BREAKING: Australian Open draw to go ahead with Djokovic included in it as the world's number one seed, amid continued wait on Australian government's decision regarding his visa. — The Spectator Index (@spectatorindex) January 13, 2022

Update 11:40 p.m. It looks like we’re back on. This scheduled time translates to 12:15 a.m. ET.

The Australian Open draw has now been rescheduled to 4:15pm in Melbourne. — Tumaini Carayol (@tumcarayol) January 13, 2022

Update 11:34 p.m. It is due to the status of Djokovic according to multiple outlets.

The Australian Open draw has been delayed, with men’s defending champion Novak Djokovic still waiting to hear whether Immigration Minister Alex Hawke will cancel his visa.

More to come.

The 2022 Australian Open draw has been “canceled until further notice.”

Something afoot behind the scenes in the last few minutes here at Melbourne Park. The live stream had started shortly after 3pm but has now ended. No new time given for the draw. — Stuart Fraser (@stu_fraser) January 13, 2022

No reason has been given to the media on site yet, and we don’t know if it’s related to Novak Djokovic’s status in the tournament.

As we type this, a livestream camera of what was supposed to be the podium where the draw was taking place here, just stopped running moments ago. If it picks up again, we’ll add it here.

Whether this is just some other kind of drama, or something related to the status of World No. 1 and defending champion Novak Djokovic is unclear at his time. Djokovic and his battles with the Australian legal system as well as border authorities due to his vaccination status have been hanging over the run-up to the major.

If Djokovic were to win the event for the 10th time, he would become the all-time record holder with 21 career major victories, the most of any men’s tennis player ever.

Once we find out what’s happening, we’ll add it here.