NCAA basketball odds: Opening lines for college basketball on Thursday, January 13th

With eight Top 25 teams on the schedule on Thursday, we see teams playing more often to make up games that were missed as COVID-19 shut down a good portion of the December and early January schedule.

Only one game pits two ranked teams against each other, as the No. 16 Ohio State Buckeyes head to Madison to face the No. 13 Wisconsin Badgers. E.J. Liddell has been one of the best players in the country for OSU so far this season, but he’ll have his hands full with another Big Ten Player of The Year candidate in Johnny Davis.

Also the No. 5 USC Trojans will be looking for revenge after falling at Stanford for their first loss of the season on Tuesday night. The Oregon State Beavers come to South Los Angeles, and will be the significant underdogs to Isaiah Mobley and one of the beter defenses in the nation. Where the Trojans could use some help is at the free throw line: USC is just 60.7 from the charity stripe this season, good for 354th in the country out of 358 teams.

Here are the opening odds for NCAA Men’s Basketball on Thursday, January 13th from DraftKings Sportsbook.

NCAA Basketball Top 25, Jan. 13 Time Visitor Home TV Spread Total Time Visitor Home TV Spread Total 5:00 PM #20 Seton Hall DePaul FS1 Seton Hall -5 144.5 7:00 PM #16 Ohio State #13 Wisconsin ESPN2 Wisconsin -2.5 139 7:00 PM Oklahoma State #19 Texas Tech BIG12|ESPN+ Texas Tech -8.5 129 9:30 PM Oregon #3 UCLA ESPN UCLA -10.5 142 11:00 PM BYU #2 Gonzaga ESPN2 Gonzaga -14.5 153 11:00 PM Oregon State #5 USC ESPNU USC -15 140 11:00 PM Colorado #6 Arizona FS1 Airzona -16 150

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL). Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat. (CT). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/PA/ TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.