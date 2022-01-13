Full field for 2022 Sony Open

The Sony Open is the first full-field event of 2022 on the PGA Tour, and plenty of talented players will be teeing off from Waialae Country Club in Honolulu, Hawai’i.

Cameron Smith is the favorite after his win last week at the Sentry Tournament of Champions in Maui. The win gave Smith an exemption until 2024, and a cool $1,476,000 in cash. Smith is the favorite this week at DraftKings Sportsbook at +800.

Webb Simpson (+1200), Sung-Jae Im (+1600) and Marc Leishman (+1600) round out the top four favorites. Last year’s winner was Kevin Na by one shot at -21, and he checks in at +2500 on the odds board.

Here is the complete field for the 2022 Sony Open teeing off Thursday, January 13th.

2022 Sony Open field

Aaron Rai

Abraham Ancer

Adam Long

Adam Schenk

Adam Svensson

Alex Smalley

Andrew Novak

Andrew Putnam

Andy Ogletree

Austin Cook

Austin Smotherman

Beau Hossler

Ben Kohles

Bill Haas

Billy Horschel

BJ Doucett

Bo Hoag

Bo Van Pelt

Branden Grace

Brandon Wu

Brandt Snedeker

Brendan Steele

Brendon Todd

Brent Grant

Brett Drewitt

Brian Gay

Brian Harman

Brian Stuard

Callum Tarren

Cam Davis

Cameron Percy

Cameron Smith

Cameron Young

Camilo Villegas

Chad Ramey

Chan Kim

Charles Howell III

Chase Seiffert

Chesson Hadley

Chris Kirk

Christiaan Bezuidenhout

Corey Conners

Curtis Thompson

David Lipsky

David Skinns

Davis Riley

Dawie van der Walt

Denny McCarthy

Dylan Wu

Emiliano Grillo

Erik van Rooyen

Garrett Okamura

Graeme McDowell

Greyson Sigg

Hank Lebioda

Haotong Li

Harris English

Harry Higgs

Hayden Buckley

Henrik Norlander

Hideki Matsuyama

Hudson Swafford

J.J. Spaun

J.T. Poston

Jared Sawada

Jared Wolfe

Jason Kokrak

Jerry Kelly

Jim Furyk

Jim Herman

Jim Knous

Jimmy Walker

Joel Dahmen

John Huh

Joseph Bramlett

Joshua Creel

Justin Lower

K.H. Lee

Keegan Bradley

Keita Nakajima

Keith Mitchell

Kelly Kraft

Kevin Carll

Kevin Chappell

Kevin Kisner

Kevin Na

Kevin Tway

Koichiro Ishika

Kramer Hickok

Kurt Kitayama

Kyle Stanley

Lee Hodges

Lucas Glover

Luke Donald

Marc Leishman

Mark Hubbard

Martin Trainer

Matt Jones

Matt Kuchar

Maverick McNealy

Max McGreevy

Michael Gligic

Michael Thompson

Nate Lashley

Nick Hardy

Parker McLachlin

Patton Kizzire

Paul Barjon

Peter Jung

Peter Malnati

Richy Werenski

Rikuya Hoshino

Robert Streb

Roger Sloan

Rory Sabbatini

Russell Henley

Russell Knox

Ryan Armour

Ryan Moore

Ryan Palmer

Sahith Theegala

Sam Ryder

Satoshi Kodaira

Scott Gutschewski

Seamus Power

Sepp Straka

Seth Reeves

Si Woo Kim

Stephan Jaeger

Stewart Cink

Sung Kang

Sungjae Im

Takumi Kanaya

Talor Gooch

Taylor Pendrith

Tom Hoge

Trey Mullinax

Tyler Duncan

Vaughn Taylor

Vince Whaley

Webb Simpson

Wesley Bryan

William McGirt

Zach Johnson