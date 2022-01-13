Full field for 2022 Sony Open

The Sony Open is the first full-field event of 2022 on the PGA Tour, and plenty of talented players will be teeing off from Waialae Country Club in Honolulu, Hawai’i.
Cameron Smith is the favorite after his win last week at the Sentry Tournament of Champions in Maui. The win gave Smith an exemption until 2024, and a cool $1,476,000 in cash. Smith is the favorite this week at DraftKings Sportsbook at +800.
Webb Simpson (+1200), Sung-Jae Im (+1600) and Marc Leishman (+1600) round out the top four favorites. Last year’s winner was Kevin Na by one shot at -21, and he checks in at +2500 on the odds board.
Here is the complete field for the 2022 Sony Open teeing off Thursday, January 13th.
2022 Sony Open field
Aaron Rai
Abraham Ancer
Adam Long
Adam Schenk
Adam Svensson
Alex Smalley
Andrew Novak
Andrew Putnam
Andy Ogletree
Austin Cook
Austin Smotherman
Beau Hossler
Ben Kohles
Bill Haas
Billy Horschel
BJ Doucett
Bo Hoag
Bo Van Pelt
Branden Grace
Brandon Wu
Brandt Snedeker
Brendan Steele
Brendon Todd
Brent Grant
Brett Drewitt
Brian Gay
Brian Harman
Brian Stuard
Callum Tarren
Cam Davis
Cameron Percy
Cameron Smith
Cameron Young
Camilo Villegas
Chad Ramey
Chan Kim
Charles Howell III
Chase Seiffert
Chesson Hadley
Chris Kirk
Christiaan Bezuidenhout
Corey Conners
Curtis Thompson
David Lipsky
David Skinns
Davis Riley
Dawie van der Walt
Denny McCarthy
Dylan Wu
Emiliano Grillo
Erik van Rooyen
Garrett Okamura
Graeme McDowell
Greyson Sigg
Hank Lebioda
Haotong Li
Harris English
Harry Higgs
Hayden Buckley
Henrik Norlander
Hideki Matsuyama
Hudson Swafford
J.J. Spaun
J.T. Poston
Jared Sawada
Jared Wolfe
Jason Kokrak
Jerry Kelly
Jim Furyk
Jim Herman
Jim Knous
Jimmy Walker
Joel Dahmen
John Huh
Joseph Bramlett
Joshua Creel
Justin Lower
K.H. Lee
Keegan Bradley
Keita Nakajima
Keith Mitchell
Kelly Kraft
Kevin Carll
Kevin Chappell
Kevin Kisner
Kevin Na
Kevin Tway
Koichiro Ishika
Kramer Hickok
Kurt Kitayama
Kyle Stanley
Lee Hodges
Lucas Glover
Luke Donald
Marc Leishman
Mark Hubbard
Martin Trainer
Matt Jones
Matt Kuchar
Maverick McNealy
Max McGreevy
Michael Gligic
Michael Thompson
Nate Lashley
Nick Hardy
Parker McLachlin
Patton Kizzire
Paul Barjon
Peter Jung
Peter Malnati
Richy Werenski
Rikuya Hoshino
Robert Streb
Roger Sloan
Rory Sabbatini
Russell Henley
Russell Knox
Ryan Armour
Ryan Moore
Ryan Palmer
Sahith Theegala
Sam Ryder
Satoshi Kodaira
Scott Gutschewski
Seamus Power
Sepp Straka
Seth Reeves
Si Woo Kim
Stephan Jaeger
Stewart Cink
Sung Kang
Sungjae Im
Takumi Kanaya
Talor Gooch
Taylor Pendrith
Tom Hoge
Trey Mullinax
Tyler Duncan
Vaughn Taylor
Vince Whaley
Webb Simpson
Wesley Bryan
William McGirt
Zach Johnson