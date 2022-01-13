How to watch the 2022 Sony Open via live online stream

The PGA Tour stays in Hawai’i for the second straight week, but hosts the first full-field event of 2022 with the Sony Open, as 144 players will take to Waialae Country Club in Honolulu, Hawai’i for the four-day event.

Cameron Smith is the favorite after his Hawai’i win last week at the Sentry Tournament of Champions in Maui. The trophy gave Smith an exemption until 2024 plus a nice $1,476,000 in prize money. Smith enters this week as the favorite this week at DraftKings Sportsbook at +800.

Here’s a look at how to live stream each round of the 2022 Sony Open.

Full broadcast schedule for the 2022 Sony Open

First round: Thursday, January 13

12-10:30 p.m. ET: Featured group coverage on PGA Tour Live

7-10:30 p.m. ET: General coverage on the Golf Channel, with featured holes coverage on PGA Tour Live

Second round: Friday, January 14

12-10:30 p.m. ET: Featured group coverage on PGA Tour Live

7-10:30 p.m. ET: General coverage on the Golf Channel, with featured holes coverage on PGA Tour Live

Third round: Saturday, January 15

4-10 p.m. ET: Featured group coverage on PGA Tour Live

7-10:30 p.m. ET: General coverage on the Golf Channel, with featured holes coverage on PGA Tour Live

Final round: Sunday, January 16

4-10 p.m. ET: Featured group coverage on PGA Tour Live

6-10:00 p.m. ET: General coverage on the Golf Channel

To watch coverage of the Sony Open on PGA Tour Live, you’ll need a subscription to ESPN+. PGA Tour Live has just integrated with ESPN+ as of January 2022, so you’ll be able to stream their coverage on the web at WatchESPN and on the ESPN app, available for mobile devices, game consoles and more. You can subscribe to ESPN+ for $6.99 per month or save some money with an annual subscription for $69.99. They also have a bundle, which includes access to Disney Plus, Hulu and ESPN+ for $13.99 per month.

To watch the Sony Open on the Golf Channel, you’ll need a cable log-in with access to watch. With valid credentials, you can check out NBC coverage on the NBC Live Stream or use one of their apps available for mobile devices, Roku, Amazon Fire TV and more. To watch coverage on the Golf Channel with a valid credential, you can watch on their website or using their mobile apps, available for iOS and Google Play.