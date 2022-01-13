How to watch the 2022 Sony Open

The tradition of starting the PGA year in Hawai’i continues with Sony Open as the first is the first full-field event of the 2022 calendar year. Waialae Country Club in Honolulu, Hawai’i is one of the most beautiful places to play golf you will ever see, and so watching this tournament can be as much about the views in 4K HDTV as the competition.

After his win last week at the Sentry Tournament of Champions in Maui, Cameron Smith is the favorite to take home the trophy at DraftKings Sportsbook with a +800 price.

Webb Simpson (+1200), Sung-Jae Im (+1600) and Marc Leishman (+1600) round out the top four favorites. Last year’s winner was Kevin Na by one shot at -21, and he checks in at +2500 to be a repeat winner.

We break down how you can watch coverage of this year’s Sony Open in Hawai’i day-by-day. A full list of tee times are available here.

How to watch, when to watch the 2022 Sony Open

Thursday, January 13th

3:15 to 6 p.m. ET: Featured group coverage on PGA Tour Live

6 to 10 p.m. ET: General coverage on the Golf Channel, with featured holes coverage on PGA Tour Live

Friday, January 14th

3:15 to 6 p.m. ET: Featured group coverage on PGA Tour Live

6 to 10 p.m. ET: General coverage on the Golf Channel, with featured holes coverage on PGA Tour Live

Saturday, January 15th

3:15 to 6 p.m. ET: Featured group coverage on PGA Tour Live

6 to 10 p.m. ET: General coverage on the Golf Channel, with featured holes coverage on PGA Tour Live

Sunday, January 16th

1:30 to 4 p.m. ET: Featured group coverage on PGA Tour Live

4 to 8 p.m.: Featured holes coverage on PGA Tour Live

4 to 6 p.m.: General coverage on the NBC

6 to 8 p.m.: General coverage on the Golf Channel