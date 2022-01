Full list of tee times for round 2 of 2022 Sony Open

The PGA Tour remains in Hawaii this week for the 2022 Sony Open at Waialae Country club. 2020 champion Cameron Smith is the favorite to win at DraftKings Sportsbook as the first round gets underway. He’s installed at +1000, and is followed by Webb Simpson and Sung-Jae Im at +1600. Kevin Na is the defending champion and is +2500 to win.

The second day of the tournament gets underway on Friday with tee times starting at 12:10 p.m. ET. You can watch Round 2 of the Sony Open on Friday from 7 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. on the Golf Channel. Additionally, PGA Tour LIVE will air coverage of the second round from noon until 10:30 p.m. ET on Friday.

The four featured groups of the day with their Friday tee times are as follows:

1 p.m., Hole #10: Marc Leishman, Sungjae Im, Matt Jones

1:10 p.m., Hole #10: Kevin Na, Cam Smith, Talor Gooch

5:40 p.m., Hole #1: Abraham Ancer, Billy Horschel, Harris English

5:50 p.m., Hole #1: Hideki Matsuyama, Kevin Kisner, Webb Simpson

Below is a full list of tee times for Round 2 of the 2022 Sony Open on Friday.