Best NBA player prop bets to consider for Thursday, January 13

We have a small five-game schedule in the Association on Thursday night and there are a few favorable player prop bets on DraftKings Sportsbook that we think you should keep an eye on. We’ve identified a couple of them here and you should consider checking them out ahead of today’s action.

Monte Morris over 12.5 points (-105)

Morris has played well as the Denver Nuggets’ starting point guard this season. The 26-year-old starting point guard is averaging 12.7 points per game and shooting 43.9% from the field and 40.6% from three-point range.

The former Iowa State standout will be looked upon as one of top scorers in tonight’s game against the Portland Trail Blazers. He has gone over 12.5 points in five out his last 10 games and six out of his last 10 games at Ball Arena this season. Additionally, Morris is averaging 15.5 points per game in two games against Portland. He should be able to put up points vs. the Blazers’ makeshift starting backcourt.

Amir Coffey over 4.5 rebounds (+110)

Coffey has provided energy off the bench for the Los Angeles Clippers this season and is someone who will be a part of the regular rotation. In his last 10 games, the second-year pro is averaging 11.7 points and 4.6 rebounds per game.

The 24-year-old guard has done a little bit of everything and just played a season-high 43 minutes against the Nuggets on Tuesday. Coffey had 18 points (6-11 FG, 3-7 3pt), seven assists, and five rebounds. The Clippers will be looking for the former Minnesota Golden Gopher to help out on the glass as the Pelicans are only giving up 50.4 total rebounds per game. Coffey has gone over 4.5 rebounds in five out of his last 10 games, and had two other games with four rebounds.

Andrew Wiggins over 16.5 points (+100)

We are going to take a shot on Andrew Wiggins, who is averaging 18.6 points per game on an efficient 45.6% shooting from the field and 41.7% from three this season.

It was expected that Wiggins’ production would take a hit with Klay Thompson back, but they are going to need him to score a little bit against the Bucks tonight. The 26-year-old wing player has gone over 16.5 points in seven out of his last 10 games and is averaging 18.5 points per game on the road. With Golden State currently on a three-game road losing skid, they are going to need Wiggins, Curry, and Thompson to carry the scoring.

