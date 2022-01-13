NBA DFS value plays $5K or under for Thursday, January 13

We have a five-game schedule in the NBA on Thursday, which includes a doubleheader on TNT. At 7:30 p.m. ET, the Golden State Warriors will play the Milwaukee Bucks, and then to wrap up at 10 p.m. ET, the Portland Trail Blazers will take on the Denver Nuggets. Unlike NFL DFS, where one pick can make or break your lineup or it’s tough to find quality low-tier value, NBA DFS differs.

In NBA DFS, you can find quality value plays $5K or under that can give you a quick 10 points off the bench, grab some rebounds, or stuff the stat sheet. It does not matter if you are playing a 50/50 or Double-Up contest, we are going to provide you with three players that you need to put in your lineup.

Monte Morris, Nuggets, $4,900

If Morris, who is a starting point guard for the Nuggets, is going to be valued under $5K, we are going to make sure to get him in our lineup every time. The former Iowa State standout is coming off a solid game against the Los Angeles Clippers on Tuesday night.

The 26-year-old point guard had 11 points, five rebounds, and three rebounds in a game that became a defensive slugfest. He also scored 23.3 fantasy points, making it the fifth-straight game with 20 or more fantasy points. He’ll now be going up against the Trail Blazers, who are ranked 25th against PGs (OPRK) this season.

Cameron Thomas, Nets, $4,300

With the Brooklyn Nets sitting Patty Mills and Kyrie Irving not eligible to play at home, this is a good spot to get Thomas into your lineup against the Thunder. Last night, Thomas did not do much against the Bulls in 16 minutes (2 points, 2 rebounds and 1 assists).

However, before Wednesday night’s game, the former LSU standout had three consecutive games where he scored 10 or more points. During that stretch, Thomas also produced 26.2 fantasy points per game. The Thunder are ranked 17th against PG/SGs (OPRK) this season.

Otto Porter Jr., Warriors, $4,800

The Warriors will be without Draymond Green for the third consecutive game, which means more minutes for Porter Jr. and Juan Toscano-Anderson. This season, the veteran forward is averaging 8.1 points, 5.1 rebounds, and 20.1 fantasy points per game. In his last five games, Porter Jr. is producing 26.8 fantasy points per game, which is solid production for a player coming off the bench.