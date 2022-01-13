Pick against the spread, over/under for Warriors vs. Bucks on Thursday

Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors will continue their four-game road trip tonight against Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks on TNT.

The Warriors (30-10) opened up their road trip with a tough eight-point loss to the Memphis Grizzlies on Tuesday. The Bucks (26-17) are coming off a two-game sweep by the Charlotte Hornets on Monday night. This is the first of two meetings between two of the best teams in the NBA. We’ll go over some ideal picks on DraftKings Sportsbook centered around the game here.

Warriors vs. Bucks, 7:30 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Warriors +2

Golden State has lost three-straight games on the road entering tonight’s highly anticipated matchup against the defending champions. In all three road losses, the Warriors produced 14 or more turnovers and they also shot under 30% from three-point range twice. They will try to get back in win the column against the Bucks, who has lost four out of their last five games.

The Warriors are 2-5 against the spread in their last seven games and 4-3 ATS when they are road underdogs. However, they are 7-2 ATS after a loss. The Bucks will try to snap their mini losing streak without Jrue Holiday, who is listed as doubtful.

Just like Golden State on the road, the Bucks have lost three out of their last four games at home. The Bucks are 2-4 ATS in their last six games and 6-11 ATS when they are home favorites. Both teams are missing key components to their lineup, but I can’t see GS losing their fourth-straight road game. We are taking the value with the Dubs on the spread and ML.

Over/Under: Under 224.5

This should be a good game between two of the best teams in the league and when it comes to defense. The Warriors are only giving up a league-best 101.3 points per game, while the Bucks are allowing 108 points per game. Golden State has been held under 100 points in two out of their last three road games, which is important to note. Furthermore, the total has gone under in four of Milwaukee’s last five games.

