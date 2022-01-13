Pick against the spread, over/under for Timberwolves vs. Grizzlies on Thursday

The red-hot Memphis Grizzlies (29-14) will play host to the Minnesota Timberwolves (20-21) on Thursday night at FedExForum. The Grizzlies are the hottest team in the league at the moment, riding a 10-game winning streak and moving up to third place in the Western Conference after a 116-108 win over the Warriors. The Timberwolves are coming off a 128-125 loss to the Pelicans on Tuesday and will look to bounce back by upsetting Memphis on their home court.

DraftKings Sportsbook has the Grizzlies favored by 4.5 points at home, priced at -190 on the moneyline. The Timberwolves are +160 while the point total is set at 231.

Timberwolves vs. Grizzlies, 8:00 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Grizzlies -4.5 (-110)

Honestly, I would have thought the Grizzlies were favored by more than just 4.5. Their margins of victory have been higher than that in eight of their last 10 games, while five of those games have been by double-digit points. They’ve covered the spread in nine of their last 10 outings as well, led by star point guard Ja Morant, who’s averaged 27.9 points per game in that span.

The Timberwolves haven’t been terrible, as they just had a four-game winning streak snapped with their three-point loss to the Pelicans. Of course, those four wins included two over the Thunder, one over Houston, and one against a shorthanded Clippers team. These sides have met twice already this season, with each team taking a win at home. The Wolves picked up the most recent win with a 138-95 score, but that was back in November and Memphis is playing like a completely different team.

Although Minnesota has a capable scorer in center Karl-Anthony Towns, who’s averaged 24.6 points per game this season, the Timberwolves have allowed an average of 118.7 points through their last three outings while Memphis comes in at 111.7. I think the Grizzlies are playing too well for the Timberwolves defense to handle, and I’d pick them to win and cover.

Over/Under: Over 231 (-115)

The over has hit in the last three games for both teams, with Minnesota going over the total by at least 21.5 in each of those. The Grizzlies have gone over by double digits in two of their last there as well, finishing at just 2.5 over the total in their win against the Warriors. Both sides are capable of bringing in high scores, and this game should be no exception regardless of the result.

