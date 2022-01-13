Pick against the spread, over/under for Thunder vs. Nets on Thursday

The Brooklyn Nets return home from a three-game road trip tonight when welcoming the Oklahoma City Thunder to the Barclays Center.

Brooklyn (26-14) went into the United Center last night and dominated the Bulls for a 138-112 road victory. The team shot just above 56% from the field and forced 17 turnovers to their nine in the big victory. Kevin Durant dropped 27 points and nine rebounds while James Harden provided 25 points and 16 assists.

Oklahoma City (13-27) is riding a five-game losing streak and suffered its latest setback in the form of a 122-118 loss at the Wizards on Tuesday. This was a tight game throughout but a Kentavious Caldwell-Pope three with 30 seconds left allowed for Washington to escape with the win. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander dropped 32 points and eight assists in the loss.

Brooklyn enters the game as a six-point favorite on DraftKings Sportsbook. The total is set at 217.

Thunder vs. Nets, 8:30 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Thunder +6

Despite its poor overall record, Oklahoma City is playing teams close and that’s reflected in a 26-14 record against the spread this season. The Thunder are 5-3 ATS in games where they have the rest advantage whereas Brooklyn is 1-4-1 ATS when it has no rest in between games.

With Durant, LaMarcus Aldridge (foot), Nic Claxton and Patty Mills out for the Nets tonight, expect Gilgeous-Alexander and the Thunder to bring it at Barclays tonight.

Over/Under: Over 217

The Nets have almost exclusively played in games where the total has crossed 217 as of late and they’ll force the Thunder to keep pace, even with Harden taking the controls in place of Durant. Hammer the over.

