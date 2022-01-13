Pick against the spread, over/under for Trail Blazers vs. Nuggets on Thursday

Tonight’s late NBA on TNT matchup brings us to the Rocky Mountains where the Denver Nuggets will play host to the Portland Trail Blazers.

Denver (20-19) is coming off an 87-85 loss at the Clippers on Tuesday, a game where it held a 16-point lead at one point in the second half. L.A. surged in the fourth quarter and pulled ahead with an Amir Coffey three late. Aaron Gordon led the Nuggets in the losing effort with 30 points and 12 rebounds. Nikola Jokic had 21 points, 13 rebounds, and eight assists.

Portland (16-24) is currently on a two-game winning streak and came up with a big 114-108 victory over the Nets on Monday. The Blazers were once again led by Afernee Simons, who dropped 23 points and 11 assists. Unfortunately for Portland, Simons is listed as out for tonight’s game for personal reasons. On top of that, they will once again be without the services of both Damian Lillard and CJ McCollum.

Denver enters the game as a 10.5-point favorite on DraftKings Sportsbook. The total is set at 211.5.

Trail Blazers vs. Nuggets, 10:00 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Nuggets -10.5

Don’t overthink this. The Blazers will be without their top offensive weapons on the road and are running into a Nuggets team that is looking to get back on track. Lay it with Denver at home.

Over/Under: Under 211.5

Denver unders at home have cashed more often than not and that’ll ring true tonight against a Portland team that’s shorthanded.

