How the public is betting the Cardinals vs. Rams in the NFC Wild Card round midway through the week

In the last game of Super Wild Card Weekend, the No. 5 seed Arizona Cardinals will play the No. 4 seed Los Angeles Rams Monday night at 8:15 p.m. ET. on ESPN/ABC. The division rivals will square off for the third time this season after playing each other in Week 14.

Last week, Cardinals (11-6) lost 38-30 to the Seattle Seahawks, giving the NFC West division title to the Rams. Speaking of the Rams (12-5), they lost to the San Francisco 49ers 27-24 in overtime, after leading 17-3 at the halftime. In the regular season, the Rams and Cards split the two-game season series.

So where are sports bettors going as we get closer to game time? Let’s take a look. All odds and info were provided by DraftKings Sportsbook.

Point Spread

The Rams are 3.5-point favorites. 53% of handle and 51% of bets are on the Cardinals.

Is the public right?

It’s hard to get a gauge on which team you trust at this given time. The Rams lost a game that they should’ve won last week, while the Cardinals have lost four out of their last five games.

At the same time, Arizona has been solid on the road this season with a record of 8-1 and they are 6-0 against the spread as the road underdog this season. As for the Rams, they are 3-4 ATS as the home favorite and 6-9 ATS when listed as the favorite this season. It honestly comes down to which head coach you trust and right now the public is on the right side the Rams and Sean McVay.

Over/Under

Total points is set at 49.0. 73% of handle and 72% bets are on the over.

Is the public right?

If the regular season is any indication of what we might see on Monday night, then this over is definitely hitting. When these two NFC West rivals last played in Week 14, the total was 53. Then when they played in Week 4 at So-Fi Stadium, the total points scored were 57. I like the total to go with these two explosive offenses.

Moneyline

The Rams are a -190 favorite and the Cardinals are a +160 underdog. 54% of handle and 51% of bets are on the Rams.

Is the public right?

If Matthew Stafford can play clean football, which he’s struggled to do in the second half of the season, then the Rams should win. Their running game will be getting a boost with the return of Cam Akers. The Cardinals have had their issues with stopping the run, which is something that Los Angeles should exploit. It’s tough to trust Kingsbury to get this team to snap out of their slump.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.