20 Seton Hall vs. DePaul: Live stream info, game preview, picks and predictions & more

The No. 20 Seton Hall Pirates hit the road to take on the DePaul Blue Demons in a Big East battle. Tipoff from Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois is set for 5:00 p.m. EST with the game airing on FS1.

The Pirates (11-3, 2-2 Big East) came into the new year with two tough matchups against Providence and Rhode Island and they lost both. They were able to bounce back into the win column against Butler and UConn though so they have momentum heading into this get-right game against DePaul. Against UConn, the Pirates had great guard play from senior Bryce Aiken and sophomore Kadary Richmond who combined for 49 points.

The Blue Demons (9-5, 0-5 Big East) have not enjoyed Big East play so far this season as they are winless in their games. They have lost five straight games with their most recent being an 87-76 loss against Marquette. The bright spot for the Blue Devils has been senior guard Javon Freeman-Liberty. He has been on fire being their lead scorer in their four most recent games and he had 24 in the loss to Marquette.

How to watch Seton Hall vs. DePaul

When: Thursday, January 13th, 5:00 p.m. ET

Where: Wintrust Arena, Chicago, IL

TV: FS1

Where to live stream online: Fox Sports App, FoxSports.com/live

Live updates and stats: At DraftKings Sportsbook

Odds

Spread: Seton Hall -5

Total: 144.5

The Pick

Seton Hall -5, Over 144.5

This DePaul team isn’t stopping a cold in the Big East let alone the No. 20 team in the country from running their offense. Sure, Seton Hall lives and dies by their guard play, but so far they have been living large. If Aiken and Richmond are on, this one will hit the over with plenty of time remaining and I think that Seton Hall also covers the five-point spread.

