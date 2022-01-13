16 Ohio State vs. #13 Wisconsin: Live stream info, game preview, picks and predictions & more

The No. 13 Wisconsin Badgers have kept things rolling with five consecutive wins, and they will look to split the season series with the Ohio State Buckeyes on Thursday, January 13th in Madison.

Wisconsin (13-2, 4-1 Big Ten) has exceeded all expectations this season with Johnny Davis turning into a college basketball superstar. While the Badgers keep piling wins, they are not loved by the metrics. They rate outside of the top 30 in KenPom’s adjusted offensive and defensive efficiency this season despite climbing up in the polls.

Ohio State (10-3, 4-1 Big Ten) came back from three weeks in between games, and they’re coming off a 95-87 victory over the Northwestern Wildcats on Sunday to get back on track after being crushed by the Indiana Hoosiers. The Buckeyes are led by E.J. Liddell, who is averaging 20.1 points, 7.2 rebounds and 3.1 blocks per game.

How to watch Ohio State vs. Wisconsin

When: Thursday, January 13th, 7:00 p.m. ET

Where: Kohl Center, Madison, WI

TV: ESPN2

Where to live stream online: WatchESPN, ESPN app

Live updates and stats: At DraftKings Sportsbook

Odds

Spread: Wisconsin -2.5

Total: 139

The Pick

Over 139

Wisconsin is a balanced team according to the metrics on both ends of the floor, but Ohio State rates No. 11 in adjusted offensive efficiency with an defense that rates No. 62. The Badgers do not operate at a fast pace by any means, but they are playing faster than most seasons, and that should help this game surpass the total in this matchup.

