19 Texas Tech vs. Oklahoma State: Live stream info, game preview, picks and predictions & more

The No. 19 Texas Tech Red Raiders play host to the Oklahoma State Cowboys in a Big 12 matchup on Thursday, January 13th. Tipoff from United Supermarkets Arena in Lubbock, Texas is set for 7:00 p.m. ET with the game airing on the BIG12 network and ESPN+.

The Cowboys (8-6, 1-2 Big 12) head into this game on the losing end of three of their four most recent games. After a big win against then-No. 14 Texas, Oklahoma State followed that up with a loss against West Virginia, 70-60. In that game, senior guard Isaac Likekele played 34 minutes, had the second-most points on the team with 11, and the second-most rebounds for the Cowboys with six. He was involved in every facet of the game and he will need some help if they hope to keep up with the Red Raiders.

The Red Raiders (12-3, 2-1 Big 12) are coming into this matchup en fuego off a win against the No. 1 Baylor Bears, delivering them their first loss of the season. They have beaten two top-six teams in their last two games and have to be feeling pretty good going into this one. They have veteran leadership from senior guard Bryson Williams and senior guard Adonis Arms who have switched off over the last two games leading Texas Tech in scoring and rebounding.

How to watch Oklahoma State vs. Texas Tech

When: Thursday, January 13th, 7:00 p.m. ET

Where: United Supermarkets Arena, Lubbock, TX

TV: BIG12 | ESPN+

Where to live stream online: Big 12 Now, Big 12 Now on ESPN

Live updates and stats: At DraftKings Sportsbook

Odds

Spread: Texas Tech -8.5

Total: 129

The Pick

Texas Tech -8.5, Over 129

The Red Raiders (and the Big 12 in general) have been playing in some low-scoring games. As long as they don’t look past the Cowboys, they should be able to handle business on the backs of their dominant seniors. I like the Red Raiders to cover, but I think we see more scoring in this one and we eclipse the over.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL). Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat. (CT). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/PA/ TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.