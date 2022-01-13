3 UCLA vs. Oregon: Live stream info, game preview, picks and predictions & more

We have Pac-12 action on Thursday, January 13th as the Oregon Ducks take on the No. 3 UCLA Bruins. Tipoff from Pauley Pavilion in Los Angeles, California is set for 9:30 p.m. ET with the game airing on ESPN.

The Ducks (9-6, 2-2 Pac-12) took an eight-point loss to the Baylor Bears before heading into the winter break. They have been able to bounce back amid game postponements with three wines over Pepperdine, Utah and Oregon State. Most recently against the Beavers, they won 78-76. The forward duo of N’Faly Dante and Eric Williams Jr. dominated as both of them registered double-doubles.

The Bruins (10-1, 2-0 Pac-12) got quite the break with a number of their games getting canceled, postponed or even re-postponed. They have played in two games since December 11th and both have been in the last week. The Bruins easily handled Long Beach State and they survived against Cal. In their eight-point win against the Golden Bears, junior guard Tyger Campbell led the way with 17 points and four assists.

How to watch Oregon vs. UCLA

When: Thursday, January 13th, 9:30 p.m. ET

Where: Pauley Pavilion, Los Angeles, CA

TV: ESPN

Where to live stream online: WatchESPN, ESPN app

Live updates and stats: At DraftKings Sportsbook

Odds

Spread: UCLA -10.5

Total: 142

The Pick

Oregon +10.5, Under 142

I think Oregon keeps this one close from the play of their big men. The Bruins have better shooters at the top of the key, but when you live and die by the three it can result in some gritty low scoring games. Oregon covers the +10.5, and this one stays low scoring with some battles in the paint that will be worth watching.

