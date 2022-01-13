2 Gonzaga vs. BYU: Live stream info, game preview, picks and predictions & more

The BYU Cougars hit the road to take on the No. 2 Gonzaga Bulldogs in a game that highlights the talent in the West Coast Conference. Tipoff from McCarthey Athletic Center in Spokane, Washington is set for 11:00 p.m. ET with the game airing on ESPN2.

The Cougars (14-3, 2-0 WCC) are on a four-game win streak, but none of them will mean as much as getting a dub against Gonzaga. In their most recent game against Saint Mary’s, they won 52-43 which was their lowest scoring output of the season. Senior guard Alex Barcello struggled to find his shot from three-point range, but over their last few games, he has been regularly leading the team in scoring and assists.

The Bulldogs (12-2, 1-0 WCC) have the shot at taking over the No. 1 spot in College Basketball if they can string some wins together with Texas Tech giving Baylor their first loss of the season earlier this week. The Bulldogs have won four straight and their closest game over their most recent three have been a 30-point win over North Alabama. Most recently though, they beat Pepperdine, 117-83 and they were led in scoring by junior forward Anton Watson who had 19 points which made four straight games for him having double-digit points.

How to watch BYU vs. Gonzaga

When: Thursday, January 13th, 11:00 p.m. ET

Where: McCarthey Athletic Center, Spokane, WA

TV: ESPN2

Where to live stream online: WatchESPN, ESPN app

Live updates and stats: At DraftKings Sportsbook

Odds

Spread: Gonzaga -13.5

Total: 153

The Pick

Gonzaga -13.5, Under 153

I think Gonzaga continues to run over teams like they have been on their recent stretch, but I am worried that their defense will be too much for the Cougars. They are coming off a horrible shooting performance and I know this is a new day, but I don’t think that they can make up THAT much ground. Even with Gonzaga likely scoring 80, I like the under here.

