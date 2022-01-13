5 USC vs. Oregon State: Live stream info, game preview, picks and predictions & more

The Oregon State Beavers head south for the winter to take on the No. 5 USC Trojans in a Pac-12 Conference matchup on Thursday, January 13th. Tipoff from the Galen Center in Los Angeles, California is set for 11:00 p.m. ET with the game airing on ESPNU.

The Beavers (3-11, 1-3 Pac-12) are having a season to forget, but they have seen some improvements over their three most recent games. After losing 10 games in a row, they had a nice two games back into the win column before a two-point loss to Oregon. They have been led by senior forward Warith Alatishe and junior guard Jarod Lucas during their streak and they will both need to step up if they hope to keep up with the Trojans.

The Trojans (13-1, 3-1 Pac-12) suffered their first loss of the season to Stanford on Tuesday, 75-69. This ended a 13-game win streak to start the season and they are looking to bounce back against Oregon State. In that game against Stanford, forward Isaiah Mobley was forced to do it all as he led the team in points, rebounds and assists in the contest. While he has been one of the best players on this team, he can’t handle it all and will need some help to get back unto the win column.

How to watch Oregon State vs. USC

When: Thursday, January 13th, 11:00 p.m. ET

Where: Galen Center, Los Angeles, CA

TV: ESPNU

Where to live stream online: WatchESPN, ESPN app

Live updates and stats: At DraftKings Sportsbook

Odds

Spread: USC -15

Total: 140

The Pick

USC -15, Over 140

The Trojans have to respond to a loss for the first time this season and you can bet that they are motivated to get the scoring starting early. The best thing that the Beavers are hoping for is just trying to contain the Trojan offense. They won’t be able to and this one is likely going to get out of hand early.

